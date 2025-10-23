Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Q3 Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Starwood European Real Estate ate Finance ( (GB:SWEF) ).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per share for the third quarter of 2025, aligning with its target. This dividend is part of a planned annual payout of 5.5 pence per share, which translates to an annualised yield of 6.2% based on the recent share price. This announcement may impact the company’s financial performance and investor returns, reflecting its commitment to providing consistent shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:SWEF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SWEF is a Outperform.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s overall score is driven by its financial stability, high equity, and robust cash flows. The stock’s undervaluation and attractive dividend yield further support its appeal. However, limited price momentum and revenue growth fluctuations are notable risks.

More about Starwood European Real Estate ate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It aims to conduct an orderly realisation of its assets and is managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

Average Trading Volume: 41,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £70.14M

