Starlite Holdings to Announce Year-End Financial Results and Dividend Proposal

An update from Starlite Holdings Limited ( (HK:0403) ) is now available.

Starlite Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on June 27, 2025, to approve the final results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and to propose a final dividend. This meeting is significant as it will determine the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Starlite Holdings Limited

Starlite Holdings Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing a range of products and services through its subsidiaries. The company is positioned in the market to deliver comprehensive industrial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 882,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$102.6M

See more data about 0403 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

