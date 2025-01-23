StarHub Transfers Over 2 Million Treasury Shares under Stock Plan

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

StarHub ( (SG:CC3) ) has issued an update.

StarHub Ltd has announced the transfer of 2,124,056 treasury shares as part of its Restricted Stock Plan 2014, reducing its treasury share holdings to 11,651,805. This transfer is valued at S$2,243,102.64 and reflects a strategic move to fulfill share awards, impacting the company’s share capital structure slightly by reducing the percentage of treasury shares held against the total issued shares.

More about StarHub

StarHub Ltd is a telecommunications company primarily engaged in providing a range of information, communication, and entertainment services. The company focuses on delivering mobile services, pay television, and broadband services primarily in the Singapore market.

YTD Price Performance: 1.69%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.57B

See more data about CC3 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.