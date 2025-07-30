Starhill Global REIT Issues New Units for Management Fee Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Starhill Global Real Estate Investment ( (SG:P40U) ).

Starhill Global REIT has issued 1,421,219 new units to its manager, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, as part payment for the base management fee for the period from April to June 2025. This issuance increases the total number of units to 2,298,847,903, with the manager holding approximately 3.07% of the total units. The issuance reflects the company’s strategic approach to managing its financial obligations and maintaining its market position.

More about Starhill Global Real Estate Investment

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust is a prominent player in the real estate investment industry, focusing on retail and commercial properties. The company is managed by YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited and operates primarily in the Singapore market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,486,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.25B

