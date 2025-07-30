STAR7 Maintains Revenue Stability and Enhances Market Position in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:



Star7 S.p.A ( (IT:STAR7) ) has shared an announcement.

STAR7 reported preliminary revenues of approximately €60 million for the first half of 2025, maintaining stability compared to the previous year despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company has focused on higher value-added projects, discontinuing less profitable ventures, which has improved profitability and strengthened its market position. The acquisition of an additional stake in CAAR do Brasil and strategic focus on high-tech projects have further solidified STAR7’s presence in key markets like Brazil.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:STAR7) stock is a Buy with a EUR12.40 price target.

More about Star7 S.p.A

STAR7 S.p.A is a company that provides an integrated range of services dedicated to product information, including product and process engineering support, creation and management of technical and marketing content, translation, printing, and virtual experience.

Average Trading Volume: 1,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €54M

