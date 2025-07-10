Star Minerals Ltd. Appoints New Director and Addresses Compliance Oversight

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Star Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:SMS) ) has provided an announcement.

Star Minerals Ltd. announced the appointment of Clint Moxham as a Non-Executive Director, effective from July 1, 2025. The company acknowledged a late lodgement of the Appendix 3X due to an administrative oversight but assured that it has adequate processes to comply with ASX Listing Rule 3.19B. This incident is considered isolated, and the company is committed to ensuring full compliance with disclosure obligations in the future.

More about Star Minerals Ltd.

Star Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker SMS.

Average Trading Volume: 469,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

