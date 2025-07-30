Star Gold Corp. Delays Yearly Financial Report

Star Gold ( (SRGZ) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Star Gold Corp., a company based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has filed a Form 12b-25, indicating a delay in submitting its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending April 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the company’s inability to complete the necessary compilation, dissemination, and review of its audited financial statements within the prescribed timeframe without incurring undue hardship and expense. Star Gold anticipates filing the report on or before the 15th calendar day following the original due date. The company has stated that there will be no significant changes in its financial results from the previous fiscal year. Star Gold is actively working to ensure compliance, with the notification signed by Kelly J. Stopher.

