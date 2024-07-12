Star Entertainment Issues New Equity Securities

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited has announced the issuance, conversion, or payment of unquoted equity securities. The notice, dated July 12, 2024, details the exercise of unquoted options or the conversion of other unquoted convertible securities. This strategic financial move could signal important developments for the company’s capital structure and investor opportunities.

