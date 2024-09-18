Star Energy Balances Growth Amid Financial Strains

IGas Energy (GB:STAR) has released an update.

Star Energy Group PLC reports a mixed financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenues slightly decreasing and adjusted EBITDA from oil and gas operations dropping due to higher costs. Despite these challenges, the company is investing in optimizing its oil and gas wells and advancing its geothermal portfolio, positioning itself for the energy transition. However, the company expresses concerns over the impact of the recent Energy Profits Levy on their ability to invest in the UK’s energy transition.

