Star Asia Investment Corp’s Strategic Mezzanine Loan Move

Star Asia Investment Corp. (JP:3468) has released an update.

Star Asia Investment Corporation has announced the full redemption of its mezzanine loan debts linked to the Centurion Hotel Grand Akasaka and plans to reinvest in new mezzanine loan debt issued by the hotel’s new owner. This strategic move is expected to enhance unitholder value and diversify investment targets, while also yielding a notable interest income exceeding 5% annually.

