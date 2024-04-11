Stanmore Resources Appoints New Director

Stanmore Resources Ltd (AU:SMR) has released an update.

Stanmore Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Keira Brennan as a new director effective April 12, 2024. Upon her appointment, Brennan holds no registered securities in the company, as disclosed in the initial director’s interest notice to the ASX. The announcement indicates no current interests in contracts or non-registered securities related to Brennan’s appointment.

