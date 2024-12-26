Stanley Electric Co. Targets Growth with Light Technology

Stanley Electric Co (JP:6923) has released an update.
Stanley Electric Co. has made significant strides in its VIII Three-year Mid-term Management Plan, achieving consolidated net sales of 472.4 billion yen and an operating margin of 7.6% in its first year, driven by cost reductions and added value maximization. With a focus on expanding its Automotive Equipment Business and enhancing its corporate structure, the company has adjusted its management goals, aiming for 590 billion yen in net sales and a 10.5% operating margin by FY2025. Stanley Electric continues to develop new markets with its unique light technology, as it positions itself competitively for 2030.
