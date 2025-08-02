Standex International Reports Strong FY25 Financial Results

Standex International ( (SXI) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Standex International presented to its investors.

Standex International Corporation is a diversified multi-industry manufacturer operating in five sectors: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions, with a global presence in countries such as the United States, Europe, and China.

Standex International reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, with significant growth in sales and operating margins. The company achieved a 23.2% year-over-year increase in sales for Q4, reaching $222 million, driven by new products and fast-growing markets.

Key financial highlights include a record adjusted operating margin of 20.6% for Q4, up 350 basis points year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share reaching $2.28, a 20.6% increase. The company also reduced its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 2.6x by paying down $27 million of debt. Standex’s Electronics segment saw a 43.2% increase in revenue, largely due to acquisitions, while the Engineering Technologies segment grew by 26.8%.

Looking ahead, Standex anticipates continued growth in fiscal year 2026, with expectations of over $100 million in revenue increase and significant contributions from new product releases. The company plans to expand its presence in fast-growing markets, projecting a 45% sales growth in these areas.

Standex remains optimistic about its long-term growth potential, focusing on strategic investments and operational efficiencies. The company is committed to managing its cost structure and capitalizing on emerging opportunities to achieve its financial targets by fiscal 2028.

