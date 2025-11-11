StandardAero Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

StandardAero, Inc. ( (SARO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information StandardAero, Inc. presented to its investors.

StandardAero, Inc. is a Delaware-based company providing aftermarket services for aircraft gas turbine engines and auxiliary power units, serving commercial, business, and military aviation markets. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, StandardAero reported a significant increase in revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company achieved a revenue of $1.5 billion, up from $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, with a net income of $68.1 million, a substantial rise from $16.4 million. Key financial highlights include a robust performance in both Engine Services and Component Repair Services, with revenues of $1.32 billion and $175.8 million, respectively. The company’s strategic financial maneuvers, including refinancing and debt management, have contributed to a healthier balance sheet, with total assets increasing to $6.65 billion. Looking ahead, StandardAero’s management remains optimistic about continued growth, driven by strong demand across its service segments and strategic investments in its operational capabilities.

