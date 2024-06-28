Standard Lithium Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) has released an update.

Standard Lithium Ltd, a prominent lithium development firm, has successfully concluded its Annual General and Special Meeting, with shareholders approving all proposed resolutions. Key approvals included the election of seven directors, each receiving between 94.10% and 95.86% of the votes in favor, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s auditor with 94.73% approval.

