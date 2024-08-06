Standard Chartered Unveils Resolvability Report

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has released a report detailing its readiness for resolution, complying with the Prudential Regulation Authority Rulebook’s requirements. This report, part of a broader initiative where UK banks disclose their resolvability, aligns with the Bank of England’s assessments of the UK banking sector’s preparedness. Interested parties can access the full document through the provided link.

