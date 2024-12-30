Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has repurchased 523,666 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buy-back program, with prices per share ranging from 985.60 to 997.20 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, adjusting its total number of ordinary shares to 2.43 billion. This strategic move is a part of Standard Chartered’s efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

