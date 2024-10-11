Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-back Plan

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced the purchase of 1,585,441 of its own shares as part of its share buy-back program initiated on July 31, 2024. The shares were bought through transactions on various trading venues at prices ranging from 829.60 to 843.60 GB pence per share, with the intention to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of voting rights to 2,476,728,769. The company has allocated a total of US$735,820,815.13 to the buy-back program to date.

