Standard Chartered Completes Share Buy-Back

Standard Chartered PLC has carried out a share buy-back, purchasing 1,647,813 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 752.20 and 769.20 GB pence per share, with a volume weighted average price of 760.35 GB pence. The shares were acquired through various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, and the company plans to cancel the purchased shares, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue and voting rights to 2,514,032,415.

