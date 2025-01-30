Standard Chartered Completes $1.5 Billion Share Buy-back Program

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ).

Standard Chartered PLC has completed its share buy-back program, purchasing 538,440 ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International. This initiative, which started on August 1, 2024, has resulted in the repurchase and cancellation of over 137 million shares, amounting to approximately $1.5 billion. The completion of this program reflects SC’s strategic intent to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, primarily focused on providing financial services and products across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in various sectors, including retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management, serving individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

YTD Price Performance: 10.98%

Average Trading Volume: 4,534

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $31.85B

