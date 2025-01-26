Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-Back Initiative

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 545,875 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This transaction is part of a larger initiative where Standard Chartered has allocated over $1.46 billion to acquire its shares, aiming to cancel them and reduce the number of shares in circulation. This move is likely to impact the company’s shareholder value and market presence, aligning with regulatory frameworks and existing corporate strategies.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a multinational banking and financial services company incorporated in England and Wales. It focuses on providing various financial products and services, including retail banking, corporate finance, and wealth management across its global markets.

YTD Price Performance: 7.62%

Average Trading Volume: 4,494

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $32.45B

