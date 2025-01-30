Stamper Oil & Gas Revises Private Placement Terms

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Stamper Oil & Gas ( (TSE:STMP) ) has issued an announcement.

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, offering up to 8,888,888 units at $0.1125 each, aiming to raise $1,000,000 in gross proceeds. This strategic financial move is intended to bolster general working capital and includes features like share purchase warrants and an accelerated expiry clause, highlighting Stamper’s efforts to enhance liquidity and shareholder value amid the competitive oil and gas market.

More about Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, operates in the oil and gas industry with a focus on exploration and development. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STMP.

YTD Price Performance: 480.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,709

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $240.9K

