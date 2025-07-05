Stallion Uranium Resumes Trading and Sells Shares in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stallion Gold Corp ( (TSE:STUD) ) has issued an announcement.

Stallion Uranium Corp has announced the resumption of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange following the revocation of a Cease Trade Order due to previous filing issues. Additionally, Stallion has entered into an agreement to sell its shares in 1503571 B.C. Ltd. to Resolution Minerals Ltd., which includes receiving shares, options, and cash payments. This transaction is subject to several conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.

More about Stallion Gold Corp

Stallion Uranium Corp operates in the uranium exploration industry, focusing on unlocking the potential of its exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin, known for high-grade uranium deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 104,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.5M

