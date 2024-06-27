Stallion Uranium Advances Sandy Lake Project

Stallion Gold Corp (TSE:STUD) has released an update.

Stallion Uranium Corp. has announced the identification of 27 kilometers of conductive trends at its Sandy Lake Project, situated near established mines in the Athabasca Basin, marking a significant step towards drilling readiness. The geophysical survey conducted has revealed targets with geological features similar to successful nearby mines, indicating strong potential for major discoveries.

