Stallion Uranium Advances Exploration Efforts

Stallion Uranium Corp. is actively engaged in uranium exploration, with its maiden drill program currently underway at the Appaloosa target, aiming to identify uranium mineralization. The company has also completed the largest airborne geophysical survey in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin, revealing over 560km of conductive trends and setting the stage for future high-priority drill targets. Further exploration advancements include an airborne gravity survey over the Gunter Lake project, which will be integrated with existing data to pinpoint prospective drilling areas.

