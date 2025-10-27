Stakk Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting with Digital Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Douugh Ltd ( (AU:SKK) ) has shared an announcement.

Stakk Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on November 27, 2025, at their location in Subiaco, Perth. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice unless requested, opting instead for electronic distribution through their website and email. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms by November 25, 2025, to participate in the meeting. This approach underscores the company’s commitment to digital communication and efficient shareholder engagement.

More about Douugh Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 85,799,751

Current Market Cap: A$160.3M

For detailed information about SKK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue