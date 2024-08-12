Stake Increase in Straker Translations by Major Holder

Straker Translations Ltd. (AU:STG) has released an update.

In a notable move within the financial sector, Scobie Dickinson Ward has increased their substantial holding in Straker Translations Ltd., with their voting power rising from 16.21% to 17.53% through a series of on-market purchases. The most recent acquisitions, dated from March to August 2024, have boosted their total number of ordinary shares to 11,276,977. This strategic increment in stake highlights active market transactions and could signal a growing confidence in the company’s prospects.

