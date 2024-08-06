Staffline Executes Buy-Back of Half a Million Shares

Staffline (GB:STAF) has released an update.

Staffline Group PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 500,000 of its own shares, acquired through Panmure Liberum Limited on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 36.00p to 38.10p per share. This transaction, part of a share buy-back program authorized at the Annual General Meeting and announced on June 10, 2024, leaves the company with 146,987,666 shares in issue, which is also the new total of voting rights for shareholders’ reference.

