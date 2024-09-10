St. James’s Place Concludes Share Buyback

St. James’s Place (GB:STJ) has released an update.

St. James’s Place PLC has completed the purchase of 339,000 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 701 and 713 pence per share, for an average of 708.5981 pence each. The company, acting on the shareholder authority granted at the Annual General Meeting, intends to cancel these shares, resulting in a new total of 545,355,186 ordinary shares in issue. This recent share buyback and cancellation may impact shareholder percentages and notification obligations.

