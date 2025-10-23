ST Group Food Industries Initiates Liquidation of UK Subsidiaries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited ( (SG:DRX) ) has issued an update.

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited has announced the voluntary liquidation of its indirect subsidiaries in the UK, namely GCTea Outlets 2B Ltd, GCTea Outlets 2A Ltd, and GCTea Ltd. This decision follows a series of announcements regarding the winding up of these subsidiaries, with the liquidation process for GCTea Outlets 2A initiated on 23 October 2025, and a meeting scheduled for GCTea Ltd on 6 November 2025 to seek shareholder approval for liquidation. The liquidation of these subsidiaries is part of the company’s strategic decisions to streamline operations, which may impact its market presence in the UK.

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited operates in the food industry, focusing on the management and operation of food and beverage outlets. The company has a presence in various markets, including the United Kingdom, where it manages subsidiaries involved in the food service sector.

