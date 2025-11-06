St George Mining Secures Full Ownership of Araxá Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

St. George Mining Ltd. ( (AU:SGQ) ) has shared an update.

St George Mining Limited has completed the final payments to Itafos Inc. for the acquisition of the Araxá Rare Earths and Niobium Project, securing 100% ownership. This strategic move, funded by a recent A$72.5 million equity raising, positions St George as a significant player in the global critical minerals supply chain, with plans to advance the project towards a Final Investment Decision.

More about St. George Mining Ltd.

St George Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on rare earths and niobium projects. It is involved in the development of the Araxá Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, which is noted for being the largest and highest-grade carbonatite-hosted rare earth element resource in South America.

Average Trading Volume: 29,897,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$372.8M

Find detailed analytics on SGQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue