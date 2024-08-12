St. George Advances Niobium Project Amidst Misinformation

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St. George Mining Ltd. has clarified misinformation regarding its Araxá niobium project in Brazil, emphasizing that there are no active or historical tailings dams on the high-grade niobium tenement, with previous ones like Dam B4 now rehabilitated. The company is advancing its acquisition of the project, which boasts over 500 intersections of niobium mineralization, and is supported by independent technical consultants indicating potential for an open-pit mining operation free of environmental impediments from former tailings sites.

