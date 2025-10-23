ST Engineering Secures $4.9 Billion in Q3 2025 Contracts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from ST Engineering ( (SG:S63) ).

ST Engineering announced significant contract wins totaling $4.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025, bringing the total for the first nine months of the year to $14 billion. The contracts span across its Commercial Aerospace, Defence & Public Security, and Urban Solutions & Satcom sectors, reflecting strong market demand and customer confidence. The Commercial Aerospace division secured $1.4 billion in contracts, including a multi-year agreement for Airbus A380 maintenance, while the Defence & Public Security division won $2.4 billion in contracts, highlighting the company’s robust capabilities in digital systems, cybersecurity, and satellite solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:S63) stock is a Hold with a S$8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ST Engineering stock, see the SG:S63 Stock Forecast page.

More about ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defense, and engineering group specializing in commercial aerospace, defense and public security, and urban solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions across various sectors, including aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), defense systems, and digital solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,211,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$25.71B

For an in-depth examination of S63 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue