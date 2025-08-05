St. Cousair Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

St.Cousair CO. LTD. ( (JP:2937) ) has provided an announcement.

St. Cousair Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a 4% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profits, with operating profit rising by 59.5% but ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreasing by 36.9% and 64.6%, respectively. The company’s financial position slightly weakened, with total assets and net assets showing marginal changes. The dividend forecast remains unchanged, and no significant changes in accounting policies or consolidation scope were reported.

More about St.Cousair CO. LTD.

St. Cousair Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the food and beverage industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing a variety of food products, with a market presence primarily in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 9,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen15.11B

