St.Cousair Co. Sees Quarterly Profits Dip, Annual Outlook Positive

St.Cousair CO. LTD. (JP:2937) has released an update.

St.Cousair Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-listed company, reported a year-on-year decline in net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Despite the downward trend in quarterly financial performance, the company forecasts a full-year increase in net sales and profit. They also announced that the annual dividend remains unchanged from the previous year’s payout.

