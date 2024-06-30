St. Barbara Targets Major Resource Upgrade at Simberi

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd has raised its target for upgrading its Simberi Inferred Mineral Resource to an Indicated Mineral Resource by 50%, aiming for a total of 1.5 million ounces. The company is on schedule to announce an updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve in late July, following the success of its FY24 diamond drilling program. To continue this momentum, the board has approved an A$6.8 million budget for FY25’s 9,000-meter diamond drilling campaign, focusing on resource definition and exploration.

