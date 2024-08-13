St. Barbara Ltd.’s Voting Power in BTR Diluted

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd., a significant shareholder in Brightstar Resources Limited, has reported a decrease in its voting power from 12.12% to 10.85% due to the issuance of new ordinary shares by BTR. Despite the dilution, St. Barbara Ltd. remains a registered holder with a substantial interest, now holding 638,947,071 ordinary shares. This change in voting power is a direct result of the share placement announced on August 8, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.