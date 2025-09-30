St Barbara Limited Sells Stake in Peel Mining

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Peel Mining Limited ( (AU:PEX) ).

Peel Mining Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:PEX), has announced that St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of September 29, 2025. This change was due to the sale of 41,537,109 fully paid ordinary shares by St Barbara Limited, valued at $3,530,654.27. The divestment could impact Peel Mining’s shareholder structure and potentially influence its market dynamics.

