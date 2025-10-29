St. Barbara Advances Simberi Expansion Amid Operational Improvements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

St. Barbara ( (AU:SBM) ) just unveiled an update.

St. Barbara has made significant progress in its Simberi Expansion Project, with the feasibility study on track for completion in Q2 FY26. The company has invested A$16 million in early works, including camp expansion and procurement of a ball mill. Additionally, the Papua New Guinea Mining Advisory Committee has recommended extending the Simberi Mining Lease until 2038. In Nova Scotia, the company is exploring reopening the Touquoy mine due to improved permitting processes. Operationally, St. Barbara reported a decrease in safety incidents and a cash flow contribution of A$14 million for Q1 FY26. Financially, the company completed a A$58 million capital raise to support growth capital needs.

St. Barbara is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold production and development projects. It has significant operations on Simberi Island, Papua New Guinea, and in Nova Scotia, Canada, with a focus on expanding its mining capabilities and enhancing its production processes.

