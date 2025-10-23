S&T Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S&T Bancorp ( (STBA) ) has shared an update.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase from the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The company demonstrated strong return metrics and improved net interest income, supported by net interest margin expansion. Despite an increase in nonperforming assets, S&T maintained a strong regulatory capital position, with all capital ratios above well-capitalized thresholds. The company also saw growth in total portfolio loans and a slight increase in total deposits, showcasing its financial flexibility and potential for future growth.

Spark’s Take on STBA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STBA is a Outperform.

S&T Bancorp’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supported by solid earnings call insights. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish trends. The company’s financial stability and growth potential in the regional banking sector are notable, but attention to cash flow management and expense control is needed.

More about S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Average Trading Volume: 130,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.37B

