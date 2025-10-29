S&T Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend by 5.88%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S&T Bancorp ( (STBA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, S&T Bancorp, Inc. announced a 5.88% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share, up from $0.34 per share the previous year. This decision reflects positively on the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders, with the dividend payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (STBA) stock is a Hold with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S&T Bancorp stock, see the STBA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STBA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STBA is a Outperform.

S&T Bancorp’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The positive earnings call further supports the stock’s potential. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish trends.

More about S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Average Trading Volume: 132,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.42B

