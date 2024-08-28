SSY Group Unveils New Board Structure

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and committee memberships effective from August 28, 2024. The board comprises a mix of executive and non-executive directors, including independent ones, with Mr. Qu Jiguang at the helm as the Chairman and CEO. The company has also detailed the members of its three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination.

