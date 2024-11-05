SSY Group Gains Approval for Key Drug in China

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for the production and registration of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection, a drug used to maintain blood pressure and control certain heart conditions. This approval marks a significant step in the Group’s product development strategy, potentially boosting its market presence and appeal to investors.

