SSY Group Declares Mid-Year Ordinary Dividend

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.08 per share for the first half of the financial year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders will not need to approve this ordinary dividend, which goes ex-dividend on September 12, 2024, with payment to be made on September 27, 2024. The company’s Board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors.

