SSY Group Appoints New Executive Director

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Qu Wanrong as an executive Director, effective from August 28, 2024. Ms. Qu, who has a background in financial audit and corporate communications, is the daughter of the current chairman and CEO, Mr. Qu Jiguang. Her appointment enhances the board’s gender diversity, aligning with the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

