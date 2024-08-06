SSR Mining Reports Decrease in CDIs Issued

SSR Mining Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs (AU:SSR) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. has announced a reduction in Chess Depository Interests (CDIs), with the number of CDIs issued over quoted securities decreasing by 217,658 from the previous month, implying a net transfer between CDIs and common shares. Meanwhile, the total number of common shares and other securities such as options and performance shares remained stable or experienced a net change correlating to the CDI movement.

