SSR Mining Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting from ASX

SSR Mining Inc. has announced its voluntary delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) due to low trading volumes and the associated costs of maintaining the listing. The delisting will take effect on April 8, 2025, and the company will continue its operations and trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. CDI holders on the ASX will have options to convert their holdings into shares on the North American register or participate in a voluntary sale facility, with a compulsory sale process following thereafter. This move aims to streamline SSR Mining’s financial and administrative obligations, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the trading landscape for current CDI holders.

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of precious metals. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, and it has been trading on the Australian Securities Exchange through CHESS Depositary Interests.

YTD Price Performance: 46.56%

Average Trading Volume: 5,230

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.25B

