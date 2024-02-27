SSR Mining Grapples with Çöpler Incident Fallout

Ssr Mining (TSE:SSRM) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. has reported its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023, with a focus on the recent Çöpler Incident that led to the suspension of operations and nine individuals missing. The company has withdrawn its 2024 and long-term guidance for Çöpler and Türkiye, as well as suspended dividend payments and share purchases, although it expects no immediate liquidity issues due to a strong cash balance. SSR Mining is prioritizing safety and recovery efforts while also providing ongoing updates on their website.

