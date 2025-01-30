SSP Group Grants Performance Share Awards to Executives

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

SSP Group plc ( (GB:SSPG) ) has provided an announcement.

SSP Group plc announced the granting of Performance Share Awards to key executives under its Long Term Incentive Plan. These awards are based on achieving specific performance targets over a three-year period, aimed at aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests. The awarded shares are subject to a holding period post-vesting, ensuring long-term commitment to the company’s goals.

More about SSP Group plc

SSP Group plc operates in the food and beverage industry, providing services in travel locations like airports and train stations. The company is focused on delivering quality food and drink items to travelers and commuters, enhancing customer experiences in transit environments.

YTD Price Performance: -1.22%

Average Trading Volume: 1,568,550

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.43B

