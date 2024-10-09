SSE Executives Invest in Share Incentive Plan

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.

SSE PLC has disclosed the acquisition of ordinary shares by its directors and senior managers as part of an all-employee Share Incentive Plan, with transactions executed on October 4, 2024. The shares were purchased and matching shares were awarded at a price of GBP £18.635747 on the London Stock Exchange Main Market. This initial notification highlights the investment by key personnel in the company, reinforcing their commitment to the company’s growth.

For further insights into GB:SSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.